Man killed in South Side shooting, suspect on the run: police

A shooting on the city's South Side has left one man dead and Chicago police are still looking for the suspect.

The incident happened at 5:14 p.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of S. Rhodes.

The victim was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died from his wounds, CPD said. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.