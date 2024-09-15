Man killed, two hurt in Humboldt Park shooting and stabbing

The Brief A 47-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a Humboldt Park shooting and stabbing. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on W. Luis Munoz Marin Drive. The injured, a 42-year-old and a 35-year-old, are in stable condition; no arrests have been made.



A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting and stabbing in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of W. Luis Munoz Marin Drive.

A fight broke out among a group of people when gunshots were heard.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injury, according to Chicago police. His identity has not been released.

Two other victims, a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, were stabbed in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Both are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.