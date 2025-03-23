Man killed, woman critical after crash on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 22-year-old man was killed, and a woman was critically injured in a two-car crash Sunday night on the Southwest Side of Chicago. The crash occurred when a black sedan struck the driver's side of a silver sedan, causing the black sedan to hit a light pole, ejecting both occupants. The woman, who suffered a leg injury, was taken to Christ Hospital, while the other two people in the silver sedan were uninjured.



A man is dead and a woman is critically injured Sunday night in a two-car crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police said.

What we know:

The crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Pulaski Road.

A black sedan and a silver sedan were traveling north when the silver sedan attempted to merge from the outer lane to the inner lane, according to police.

Police said the driver of the black sedan, a 22-year-old man, lost control and crashed into a light pole in the median. Both he and an adult female passenger were ejected.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

The woman, who suffered a leg injury, was taken to Christ Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The male driver and female passenger in the silver sedan were uninjured.

What's next:

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.