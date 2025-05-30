Deadly drive-by: Man killed, woman wounded in West Side shooting, police say

The Brief A 33-year-old man was killed and a 30-year-old woman wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Chicago’s West Side. The victims were standing outside when someone in a black vehicle opened fire in the 0-100 block of South Springfield Avenue. The suspect fled westbound in the vehicle and has not been arrested; the investigation is ongoing.



A man was killed and a woman wounded when a suspect opened fire from a vehicle Friday morning on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Two people were standing outside when someone in a black vehicle pulled up, drew a gun and opened fire, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the back of her neck and treated at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

What's next:

The suspect fled westbound in the vehicle and has not been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.