Deadly drive-by: Man killed, woman wounded in West Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman wounded when a suspect opened fire from a vehicle Friday morning on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 0-100 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Two people were standing outside when someone in a black vehicle pulled up, drew a gun and opened fire, police said.
A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.
A 30-year-old woman was shot in the back of her neck and treated at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
What's next:
The suspect fled westbound in the vehicle and has not been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.