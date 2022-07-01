Man killed, woman wounded in Kenwood shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The man, who was in his 20s, and a 29-year-old woman were on the sidewalk around 10:37 p.m. when someone they did not know started shooting at them in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman was shot in the leg and was also taken to U of C where she was listed in good condition, according to officials.

Witnesses told police they saw the gunman run into an alley and get into a gray SUV that drove off southbound.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.