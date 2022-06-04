Man with machete robbing people on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies by a man with a machete over the last couple weeks in Avondale, Belmont Gardens and Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each of the incidents, the victim is approached by a man armed with a machete who demands their personal belongings, Chicago police said.

The suspect then flees in a silver 4-door sedan, officials said. In one of the incidents, the sedan appeared to be driven by a second suspect.

The incidents occurred at the following times, dates and locations:

3000 block of North Christiana Avenue, May 27, 7:58 p.m.;

3200 block of North Monticello Avenue, May 30, 11:45 p.m.;

4100 block of West Fletcher Street, between May 30 at 11:45 p.m. and May 31 at 12:10 a.m.;

3300 block of North Monticello Avenue, June 3, 9 p.m.; and

4000 block of West Eddy Street, June 3, between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white Hispanic man between 25 and 30-years-old, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with curly hair, police said.

Police said the second suspect was described as a white Hispanic man between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5, between 125 and 160 pounds with a light complexion.

Police encourage residents to stay aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activities and to refrain from chasing after a possible offender.