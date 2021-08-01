Man missing from suburban Gurnee

article

An 82-year-old man has been reported missing from north suburban Gurnee.

James Hedrich was last seen Friday about 5:10 a.m., walking away from the Gurnee place Medical Care Center, according to Gurnee police.

Hedrich is about 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, with gray hair, hazel eyes and has a fair complexion, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, and either gray sweatpants or blue jeans, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-599-7000.