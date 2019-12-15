Man murdered in Maywood

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in west suburban Maywood.

Shannon Newsome was in the 1400 block of South 6th Street when he was shot in the chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that he died of his wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

A spokesperson with Maywood police was not immediately available for comment.