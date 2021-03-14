Man opens fire in Woodlawn and then someone shoots him

A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday after he alledegly fired shots in an alley in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 5:40 p.m., he pulled out a gun in an alley in the 6400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, and fired shots in an unknown direction, Chicago police said. He was then shot in the thigh and buttocks area, and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police arrested the man at the hospital. Area One detectives are investigating.

