Man pinned, 2 kids hurt in Cary UTV rollover, officials say

The Brief A UTV overturned Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Cary, pinning a man and injuring two juveniles; all three were hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Rawson Bridge Road, according to the Cary Fire Protection District. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.



Three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) overturned in unincorporated Cary, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Rawson Bridge Road, according to the Cary Fire Protection District.

The UTV rolled over at the rear of the property and pinned a man beneath it.

Three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) overturned in unincorporated Cary, authorities said. (Cary Fire Protection District)

Firefighters extricated the man and evaluated him along with two juveniles who were also riding in the UTV at the time.

All three were taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.

What they're saying:

"We are thankful that the outcome of this crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries," said Cary Fire Chief Brad Delatorre. "As the weather continues to warm, we remind residents to use extra caution when operating off-road vehicles and watercraft. These activities can quickly turn dangerous, even in familiar surroundings."

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.