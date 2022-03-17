Man pistol-whipped in River North attack

A man was pistol-whipped early Thursday in the River North neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was hit in the face with a handgun by an attacker around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Avenue, police said.

He suffered a cut to the chin and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The gunmen ran away from the scene on foot.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.