Man poked by needle device hidden on gasoline nozzle at Chicago Ridge gas station

article

A man filling up his gas tank at a Chicago Ridge gas station was poked by a needle that was on the nozzle, police said.

On Monday at about 7 p.m., police responded to a call at the Shell Gas Station located at 111th and Ridgeland.

A man went to squeeze the trigger on the gasoline nozzle and felt a poke on his finger, police said.

When the victim looked at the handle, he saw a needle device.

Police said there was an unknown white powder in the hollow area behind the needle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

There was also an adhesive substance holding the trigger to the gas nozzle.

The victim was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and police said he was asymptomatic for any exposure.

The Illinois State Police Crime Lab and the Chicago Ridge Police Department are currently analyzing the evidence.

If anyone comes across a similar incident, they are asked to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Investigations Division at 708-425-7831.