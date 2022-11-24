Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police

A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife.

The men were on at a CTA platform in the 4600 block of West Montrose Avenue in Mayfair around 1:32 a.m. when the incident occurred.

The victim called the police and the offender ran away.

There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody.