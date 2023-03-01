Man repairing SUV in Lake County crushed after vehicle falls on top of him

A 52-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday after an SUV he was working on fell on top of him in suburban Unincorporated Grayslake.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man stuck underneath a vehicle around 2 p.m. in the 33800 block of North Oak Street, according to a statement.

A neighbor of the victim heard a loud crash outside and discovered the 52-year-old man underneath a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, the sheriff's office said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man had driven the front of his Tahoe onto a decorative rock normally used in retaining walls in order to change a transmission filter underneath the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the SUV apparently "came off the rocks" and crushed the man.

Deputies gave the man CPR until paramedics transported him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in the incident. Their office continues to investigate.