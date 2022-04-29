Man riding scooter killed after crashing into truck in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 35-year-old man traveling on a scooter was killed after crashing into a truck Thursday night on Chicago's West Side.

The crash occurred in the 600 block of North Cicero in Austin.

According to police, the man was traveling westbound in the 4700 block of West Erie on a scooter, and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street when he struck a truck traveling southbound in the 600 block of North Cicero.

The driver of the scooter was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No citations have been issued at this time.