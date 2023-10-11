Expand / Collapse search

Man robbed at gunpoint in West Town: police

West Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in West Town Tuesday night. 

A 25-year-old man was standing outside his car just after 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue when a black SUV pulled up. 

A male offender got out of the SUV armed with a handgun and demanded the victim's property. 

The offender fled westbound on Grand Avenue. The victim was not injured. 

No arrests have been reported as Area Three detectives investigate. 