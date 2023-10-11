Man robbed at gunpoint in West Town: police

Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in West Town Tuesday night.

A 25-year-old man was standing outside his car just after 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue when a black SUV pulled up.

A male offender got out of the SUV armed with a handgun and demanded the victim's property.

The offender fled westbound on Grand Avenue. The victim was not injured.

No arrests have been reported as Area Three detectives investigate.