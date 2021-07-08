Man robbed, beaten in Lincoln Park

A 22-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

He was walking in the 1900 block of North Mohawk Street around 11:10 p.m. when a group of three males approached him and took his cellphone and wallet at gunpoint, police said.

After the victim complied, he was punched in the face twice before the group fled the scene.

The 22-year-old refused treatment for his injuries.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.