A man was robbed while riding the Blue Line train early Friday in the Loop.

Four males, possibly teenagers, approached a man in his 40’s about 12:30 a.m. on a train near the 100 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police said.

They told the man to hand over his backpack and cell phone then left the scene, police said.

The man was not injured and no weapon was displayed, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.