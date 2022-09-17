Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown
CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun.
Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.
The man left with about $200 in cash.
Area detectives are investigating. No further details were released at this time.