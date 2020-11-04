Man robs Edgewater bank

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in Edgewater on the North Side.

The hold-up happened about 9:50 a.m. at the Byline Bank at 5342 N. Broadway, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a 40 to 50-year-old man wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses, a black trenchcoat, a white mask and black and white shoes, the FBI said.

Officials released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the FBI Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.