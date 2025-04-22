Man robs Joliet bank, flees with cash

The Brief A person robbed a BMO bank in downtown Joliet Monday afternoon, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say he handed a teller a note demanding money but did not display a weapon. The FBI is leading the investigation with help from Joliet police.



Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at a BMO bank branch in downtown Joliet.

Police said the robbery took place around 1:53 p.m. at the bank located at 78 N. Chicago St. A man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, with a heavier build. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater, dark pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.

The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Joliet Police Department. No additional details have been released.