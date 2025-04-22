Man robs Joliet bank, flees with cash
JOLIET, Ill. - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at a BMO bank branch in downtown Joliet.
Police said the robbery took place around 1:53 p.m. at the bank located at 78 N. Chicago St. A man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was displayed, and no injuries were reported, according to police.
The suspect is described as a Black male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, with a heavier build. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater, dark pants and white shoes at the time of the incident.
The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Joliet Police Department. No additional details have been released.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Joliet Police Department.