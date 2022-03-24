Man robs Lisle bank Thursday morning: FBI

The FBI is trying to identify a man who robbed a bank Thursday morning in suburban Chicago.

Around 10 a.m., the FBI responded to a robbery at the US Bank located at 1026 Ogden Avenue in Lisle.

The man presented a note to the teller to announce the robbery, the FBI said. No weapon was shown or even implied.

The offender is described as a white male, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet with a thin build. He was wearing black winter gloves, a black puffy coat, gray jeans, a black beanie style hat, black sunglasses and a gray mask.

Lisle bank robbery suspect | FBI Chicago

Nobody was injured in the robbery, the FBI said.

The offender fled on foot and is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to report tips, even anonymously, to 312-421-6700 and/or at tips.fbi.gov.