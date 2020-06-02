Man running from vehicle crash shot at and hit by vehicle in Gage Park

Shots were fired Monday after a 41-year-old man who was fleeing the scene of a crash was hit by a vehicle in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

About 7:20 p.m. he was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 2900 block of West 51st Street, when a tow truck occupied by three males arrived, Chicago police said.

The man tried to run from the scene of the crash and the men in the tow truck chased him down and struck him with the tow truck, police said. One of the men in the tow truck fired shots, but no one was struck.

The 41-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, while the three men from the tow truck got into a white vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

Are One detectives are investigating.