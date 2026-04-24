Man sentenced to 67 years for killing Waukegan father in 2022 shooting

The Brief Jamonte Davis, 28, was sentenced to 67 years in prison for the 2022 fatal shooting of 42-year-old Sergio Berrios in Waukegan. A jury convicted Davis of first-degree murder in December 2025; prosecutors said the killing was planned and presented additional evidence during sentencing. Victim impact statements from Berrios’ family described him as a devoted father, while prosecutors had sought a life sentence; Davis also received a separate consecutive six-year sentence in another case.



A man convicted of killing a 42-year-old father in a 2022 Waukegan shooting was sentenced to 67 years in prison.

What we know:

Jamonte Davis, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the fatal shooting of Sergio Berrios, of Waukegan, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.



Pictured is Jamonte Davis, 28. (Lake County State's Attorney)

A jury found Davis guilty of first-degree murder in December 2025.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence in aggravation, including testimony from a Lake County sheriff’s correctional officer who said Davis was involved in a physical altercation with multiple inmates in January 2026.

Four victim impact statements were read in court from Berrios’ wife, two daughters and older brother.

Prosecutors said the family described Berrios as a devoted father and husband who loved his family deeply. His daughters spoke about the void left by his death and the milestones they will face without him.

Prosecutors argued Davis and his associates planned the killing on Oct. 3, 2022, targeting an innocent man.

They said Davis planned the attack, including obtaining a stolen car and attempting to conceal his identity by turning his sweatshirt inside out.

Prosecutors sought a natural life sentence, describing Sergio's killing as "gruesome" and "cold-blooded."

What they're saying:

"As we heard from Sergio's loved ones at the hearing, Sergio was deeply loved as a father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. This tragic shooting should have never happened. Now, this murderer will likely spend the rest of his life in prison because of his calculated decisions. We know this long sentence will not bring Sergio back, but we hope that it brings some healing to those who loved him. We will always support them," said Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

What's next:

Davis was sentenced to 42 years for first-degree murder, plus a 25-year firearm enhancement, to be served at 100%, for a total of 67 years, prosecutors said.

In a separate case, he was sentenced to six years in prison to be served consecutively.