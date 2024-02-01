Man sentenced in deadly 2022 Grayslake shooting

An 18-year-old man will spend 20 years behind bars for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Grayslake in 2022.

Anderew Alexander negotiated a guilty plea on one count of second-degree murder, a special Class 1 felony, according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

He was charged as a juvenile in May 2023 before being transferred to adult court in January 2024.

Alexander's charge stems from a fatal shooting in Grayslake that occurred on Sept. 17, 2022, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Isidro Juarez.

Juarez was a passenger in a Nissan, heading down Washington Street near Lancer Lane when a Ford Focus pulled up next to him and someone inside had a gun and shot at the Nissan.

Police say Juarez was struck by the gunfire and taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation by Grayslake detectives revealed that Alexander was the shooter, leading to his arrest.

Juarez's mother gave a victim impact statement during the hearing and said she feels grief every day, as she will "never be able to hear her son's voice again," according to the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

Officials say Alexander will be credited 250 days for the time he's already served in prison.