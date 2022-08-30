Man sentenced to 16 years for Lake County sexual assault

article

A Lake County judge on Monday sentenced a man to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in a Third Lake residence in September 2020.

Andres Leyva, 31, was convicted in May of one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual assault, both felonies. The sentences for each conviction were 10 years and six years, respectively. Both sentences must be served consecutively.

"This offender will spend a significant amount of time in custody because of the bravery of the survivor, the investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, and the hard work of our prosecutors and victim specialists," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department initially arrested and charged Leyva after a report from a victim who had been sexually assaulted. Medical experts testified during Leyva's trial, which started on May 23 and lasted three days.

The experts explained that the victim’s testimony of the assault aligned with the injuries and evidence collected from the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner’s (SANE) examination, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued at the sentencing hearing that Leyva was high risk to re-offend if given a light sentence.

The victim read her impact statement at the sentencing hearing surrounded by friends and family.

Leyva was held on a $300,000 bond in the Lake County Jail from the time of his arrest until the trial and after the verdict, a judge revoked his ability to post bond.

Leyva received 709 days of credit for time served. He is required to serve at least 85 percent of his 16-year sentence.