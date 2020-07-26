Man sentenced to 23 years for Woodstock murder

article

A Woodstock man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for a 2017 murder in the McHenry County town.

Victor Romero-Palos, 39, was sentenced Thursday for the killing of Cesar Rangel, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Woodstock police found Rangel’s body on the east side of Woodstock Square on June 16, 2017.

Romero-Palos admitted to detectives that he knew Rangel and killed him after they got into an argument, prosecutors said.

Romero-Palos is required to serve his full sentence under “truth in sentencing guidelines,” prosecutors said.