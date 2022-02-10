Man seriously wounded in Midlothian parking lot shooting
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A man was seriously wounded after being shot during an argument Wednesday night in south suburban Midlothian.
Police officers on patrol heard gunshots around 11:35 p.m. near the corner of 147th Street and Homan Avenue, according to Midlothian police.
Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot for nearby apartments, police said.
Witnesses told police the man got into an argument with another man, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.
The 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
The gunman fled southbound on Homan Avenue in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Midlothian police at (708) 385-2534.