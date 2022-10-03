Man shot 12 times during attempted carjacking in West Town

A man was shot a dozen times in an attempted carjacking Monday morning the West Town neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was sitting in his car around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Western Avenue when three gunmen approached and demanded his vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The man refused and was shot 12 times on the right side of his body, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The gunmen entered their vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.