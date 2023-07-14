Man shot, 5 others robbed at gunpoint at Bucktown liquor store

A man was shot, and five additional people were robbed at a Bucktown liquor store Thursday night.

At about 10:27 p.m., a 26-year-old man was inside the business in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee when three offenders armed with handguns went inside and demanded property from the victim, police said.

One of the offenders then shot the victim in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Five additional victims had their property stolen, but were not injured, police said.

The offenders fled in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.