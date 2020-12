A 42-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:25 a.m., he got into an argument with someone he knew in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road, and they pulled out a gun and shot him in the thigh, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.