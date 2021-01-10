Man shot after crashing into vehicle in Grand Boulevard

A 29-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard.

The man was driving and noticed a black-colored vehicle following him for several blocks, Chicago police said.

While trying to get away, the man crashed into a car in front of him at a traffic light about 12:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Federal Street, police said.

After the crash, the man got out of his vehicle and the driver of the vehicle following him approached the crash and began firing shots.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.