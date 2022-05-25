Man shot after handing over belongings during Roseland robbery

A man was shot after he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was walking outside around 9:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street when two people approached him and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said.

He complied and as the suspects fled the scene he was shot once in the groin, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Areas Two detectives investigate.