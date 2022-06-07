Man shot in buttocks while sleeping on bench in Lincoln Park

A 52-year-old man was shot while sleeping on a park bench Monday morning in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 3 a.m. the man was sleeping on the bench in the 1800 block of North Stockton Drive when he felt pain, Chicago police said.

The man initially ignored it, but later took himself to St. Joseph's hospital where a gunshot wound was discovered on his buttocks, police said.

The man was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives were investigating.