Man shot by Joliet police allegedly pointed BB gun at officers

A man allegedly pointed a BB gun at Joliet police officers before an officer opened fire and struck him three times.

Investigators initially said the 29-year-old pointed a gun at officers Thursday, setting off the police shooting in the southwest suburb.

But new details released Friday by the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force indicate the man was instead armed with a Sig Sauer P365 Air Pistol.

The BB gun is marketed as a gun made to look and feel like a 9mm handgun.

The shooting unfolded Thursday morning after an officer "engaged in conversation" with the man in the 1200 Block of Nicholson Street, the task force said. The man then allegedly pointed the gun at officers and one officer opened fire.

The man underwent surgery at a hospital is awake and alert, the task force said Friday.

The officer who fired the shots is a 21-year veteran of the department.

The task force said it was working closely with the Will County state’s attorney’s office regarding the incident.