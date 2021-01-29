Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Salle County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Man shot by Joliet police allegedly pointed BB gun at officers

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Joliet
Sun-Times Media Wire

JOLIET, Ill. - A man allegedly pointed a BB gun at Joliet police officers before an officer opened fire and struck him three times.

Investigators initially said the 29-year-old pointed a gun at officers Thursday, setting off the police shooting in the southwest suburb.

But new details released Friday by the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force indicate the man was instead armed with a Sig Sauer P365 Air Pistol.

The BB gun is marketed as a gun made to look and feel like a 9mm handgun.

The shooting unfolded Thursday morning after an officer "engaged in conversation" with the man in the 1200 Block of Nicholson Street, the task force said. The man then allegedly pointed the gun at officers and one officer opened fire.

The man underwent surgery at a hospital is awake and alert, the task force said Friday.

The officer who fired the shots is a 21-year veteran of the department.

The task force said it was working closely with the Will County state’s attorney’s office regarding the incident.