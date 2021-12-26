Man shot by woman he knows in Washington Park Sunday: Police

A 24-year-old man was shot by a woman he knows in Washington Park Sunday morning.

Police said the man and woman were in an alley in the 5400 block of South Indiana Avenue just after 1 a.m.

The pair were having a verbal altercation when the woman drew a gun and shot the man before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man was shot once in the knee, and transported the University of Chicago in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time, police said. Authorities are investigating.