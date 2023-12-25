Man shot in alley on Chicago's Northwest Side

A shooting in an Albany Park alley on Chicago's Northwest Side early Christmas morning left a 20-year-old man hospitalized.

Around 1:57 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of North Monticello Avenue where they discovered the man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the hip.

The victim told officers he was shot at by someone riding in a red SUV.

The man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody and Area Five detectives are still investigating.