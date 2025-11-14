Man found shot to death in Chicago gangway, police say

The Brief A 61-year-old man was found fatally shot early Friday in Auburn Gresham. Police say he was discovered outside in a gangway with a gunshot wound to the chest. No arrests have been made.



A 61-year-old man was found shot to death early Friday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. to the 7600 block of South Sangamon St. in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

They found the man unresponsive outside in a gangway with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Details about what led up to the shooting remain unclear, and the victim's identity is currently unknown.

What's next:

Police are calling the shooting a homicide.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.