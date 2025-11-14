Man found shot to death in Chicago gangway, police say
CHICAGO - A 61-year-old man was found shot to death early Friday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. to the 7600 block of South Sangamon St. in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
They found the man unresponsive outside in a gangway with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Details about what led up to the shooting remain unclear, and the victim's identity is currently unknown.
What's next:
Police are calling the shooting a homicide.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.