Man shot by Chicago police in North Lawndale charged

An armed man who was shot by Chicago police Monday has been charged after he allegedly assaulted an officer during an "investigatory stop" in North Lawndale, according to officials.

Javontay Kindred, 25, of South Austin, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police.

Police said Kindred was standing among a group of people near a double-parked vehicle in the 2100 block of South St. Louis Avenue around 11:35 a.m. when officers in an unmarked squad car attempted to "conduct an investigatory stop," Chicago police said.

Kindred allegedly fled "while in possession of a firearm," according to police. Officers chased him into a vacant lot, where one of them opened fire, striking Kindred in the upper body, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Kindred was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were hurt, but one was transported to Rush University Medical Center for observation, police said. Those involved in the shooting are being placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days pursuant to department policy.

The following day, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was "unclear … if the individual discharged his weapon at police."

COPA said it was responding to Monday’s shooting shortly after it happened. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the oversight agency at (312) 746-3609.

The shooting happened so close to Crown Community Academy of Fine Arts that members of the administration "heard shots fired in the vicinity of the school," principal Zarree Walker wrote to parents later Monday.

Kindred is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.