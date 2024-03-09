Man shot by Chicago police taken into custody following SWAT response in Ashburn

A man shot by a Chicago police officer was taken into custody about four hours after a SWAT response began in the Ashburn neighborhood on Saturday.

Around 3:12 p.m., police say the city’s Shotspotter detection system alerted officers to multiple gunshots at an apartment building in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, an officer observed a man with a gun inside the building on the rear second floor landing. The officer, at that point, discharged their weapon, striking the offender.

The offender then barricaded himself inside an apartment and SWAT was called to the scene, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the offender was taken into custody and transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has initiated an investigation. The officer involved was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.