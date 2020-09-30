Man shot, child among 2 hurt by glass during funeral at Far South Side cemetery

A man was shot and two other people, including a child, were hurt by broken glass during a funeral Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

A white car was blocking traffic while a funeral procession turned into the cemetery from 115th Street near Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police. The occupants of a black Dodge Challenger demanded to be let through the procession, and when the occupants of the white car refused, someone in the Challenger pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The shooter missed the white car but hit several other vehicles in the procession, police said. A 53-year-old man was hit in the left side of his back.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, Marionette Park Fire Department Chief Thomas Wendt said.

A 7-year-old boy and 30-year-old man were cut by flying glass, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.