Man shot dead on Chicago Transit Authority CTA bus in Garfield Park neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Garfield Park
CTA union president says violence on Chicago trains, buses is out of control

Sunday's shooting was the fifth violent incident in the past week on Chicago's CTA trains and buses. Other attacks included stabbings, and beatings on train platforms. On Monday, the operator of a Red Line train was lured by a person who claimed to need help retrieving their phone; that person then pushed the operator on to the tracks. Dane Placko reports.

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said that two males got on the bus at Pulaski and Jackson around 1:17 p.m. and pulled out guns.

They opened fire at two males at the back of the bus.

One man was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

The other victim, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head. 

The shooters jumped off the bus and took off.