Man shot dead on Chicago Transit Authority CTA bus in Garfield Park neighborhood

A man was shot dead on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said that two males got on the bus at Pulaski and Jackson around 1:17 p.m. and pulled out guns.

They opened fire at two males at the back of the bus.

One man was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The other victim, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head.

The shooters jumped off the bus and took off.