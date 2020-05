A man was shot to death Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired just before 4 a.m. in the 2700 block of Village Green Drive, Aurora police said.

Five minutes later, 22-year-old Ronelle Dortch Jr. arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and succumbed to his injuries, police said. He lived in Aurora.

Aurora police are investigating the shooting.