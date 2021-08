A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:25 a.m., Demarcus Reed was in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when he was shot in the head and the buttocks, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Reed, of Humboldt Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

