Man shot dead while driving in Lawndale

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
North Lawndale
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot dead Saturday afternoon while driving in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:15 p.m., he was driving east on Ogden Avenue, when he was shot in the face and chest, Chicago police said. The vehicle he was driving came to a rest after striking a light pole in the 3100 block West Ogden Avenue.

He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

