Man shot dead while filming music video in Ford Heights

A man was shot to death Tuesday during a dispute that broke out while he and others filmed a music video in Ford Heights in the south suburbs.

Fredrick Edmond, 25, was shot in his head in the 1000 block of 10th Place, where police later found a handgun and a rifle, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 8:05 p.m. to a call of gunfire and found the man with a gunshot wound, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement. Paramedics took him to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said he was part of a group that gathered to film a music video. A dispute occurred and multiple shots were filed.

A .40-caliber handgun was recovered from the victim, and a rifle was recovered from a dumpster near the scene of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office, which said the investigation was ongoing.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the victim as Edmond, a resident of East Hazel Crest. Autopsy results remained pending.