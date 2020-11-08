Man shot dead, woman wounded in shooting in Gresham

Two people were wounded, one of them fatally, Sunday in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

Later, a 24-year-old woman walked into the hospital after being struck in the shoulder during the attack, police said. She was in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.