Man shot to death in South Chicago

A man was fatally shot late Friday night in South Chicago.

According to Chicago Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7900 block of South Phillips around 11:10 p.m.

While they were investigating, a separate call came in reporting a person shot. Officers found a man in his late 30s lying unresponsive.

The man, whose identity has not been released, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.