Man shot during argument in Chicago's West Garfield Park

A 29-year-old man was shot during an argument in a building on Chicago's West Side Wednesday night, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was having an argument with a known offender in the vestibule of a building, located in the 4100 block of west Jackson Boulevard – West Garfield Park – just before 9:30 p.m.

The offender pullout a gun and shot the man before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man was struck in the stomach and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he is listed in good condition, police said,

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.