Man shot during attempted robbery in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot by a would-be robber Friday in Austin on the West Side.
About 4:30 p.m., the 21-year-old was in an alley in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place when someone in a black-colored vehicle pulled up and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.
The would-be robber fired shots at the man, striking him in the knee, police said. He then fled the scene but did not make off with any property.
The 21-year-old was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.