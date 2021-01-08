Man shot during attempted robbery in Austin

A man was shot by a would-be robber Friday in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the 21-year-old was in an alley in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place when someone in a black-colored vehicle pulled up and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The would-be robber fired shots at the man, striking him in the knee, police said. He then fled the scene but did not make off with any property.

The 21-year-old was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.